As we enter another year, the Reporter Series invited Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater to share her hopes for 2024.

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater has delivered her New Year message.

She said: “Sadly 2023 ended with terrible suffering still going on in conflicts around the world including in the Middle East, Ukraine, Yemen and elsewhere.

“Here in the UK, the cost of living crisis continued, with the poorest families affected worst of all. With mortgages, rents, energy bills and the weekly shop all still going up, for many people that means there’s very little, if anything, left at the end of the month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“None of these problems will be solved overnight but it’s my hope that in 2024 we can turn the corner to a fairer, more prosperous and united Britain and a more peaceful and secure world.

“I will continue to work hard for all my constituents and, as 2024 gets underway, I wish you all a very Happy New Year and hope that you, your families and loved ones can share good health, happiness and security in the months to come.