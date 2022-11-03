“A legacy of excellence”: Kirklees announced as new member of UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities

An international network, the UNESCO GNLC consists of cities and places that successfully promote lifelong learning across their communities, with a number of good practices within Kirklees being highlighted including young people being engaged to break barriers to redress historical injustices and inequalities.

In total there are 294 cities from all around the world that share inspiration, know-how and best practice among each other, and Councillor Will Simpson, Cabinet Member for Culture and Greener Kirklees, is “absolutely delighted” that Kirklees is now one of UNESCO’s newest members.

He said: “I am absolutely delighted that Kirklees has been chosen to become a member of the UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities. It proves our commitment to supporting and accelerating the practice of learning for everyone in our district.

Councillor Carole Pattison says Kirklees being announced as a new member of UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities will provide a "legacy of excellence."

“We want to enable people of all ages, socio-economic and cultural backgrounds to benefit from quality education and lifelong learning opportunities in Kirklees.”

The council has also recently launched a new, long-term vision for education across Kirklees.

‘Our Kirklees Futures’ is a plan to help children and learners of all ages reach their full potential, whilst bringing together the full range of education providers, plus wider partners, with a goal that every child will have the best start in life.

The plan aims to shape learning all the way through to 2030.

Kirklees is “leading the way in developing education and learning” after becoming one of 77 places in 44 countries to join the UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities.

Councillor Carole Pattison, Cabinet Member for Learning, Aspiration and Communities, said: “This endorsement from UNESCO shows that Kirklees is leading the way in developing education and learning.

“The Our Kirklees Futures vision will benefit learners for many years to come, improving thousands of lives and providing a legacy of excellence.”

Audrey Azoulay, UNESCO Director-General, added: “With more than half of humanity living in urban areas, cities and districts like Kirklees have the power to drive lifelong learning policies by implementing and supporting local initiatives and bring bottom-up change.

“Kirklees has a wealth of expertise and commitment to ensuring that the right to education becomes a reality for people of all ages.”