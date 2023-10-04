'A kind and loving soul' Family pays emotional tribute to mum who died in Cleckheaton crash

Angela Carney's family describe her as a 'kind and loving soul whose door was always open to anyone.'

Angela Carney, 65 from Cleckheaton, was travelling down Westcliffe Road on her mobility scooter at around 5pm on Thursday, September 26, when the collision happened with a black Nissan Navara, which was towing a trailer.

She was taken to hospital where she sadly died.

In a statement, Angela’s family said: “Our dear mum, also loving nana, great-nana, sister and auntie was tragically taken away from us, no words can describe the devastation this has caused.

“Angela was a kind and loving soul whose door was always open to anyone.

"She will be sadly missed by her family and everyone who knew her.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank family and friends for all the support, the passers-by who stopped to help her, and the emergency services.”

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and officers are appealing for anyone with information regarding the collisionon the A643, Westgate, at the junction of Westcliffe Road, to contact police.

Officers are particularly keen to hear from anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage, who was present in the area at the time of the collision.

The driver of the black Nissan Navara, which was towing a trailer with a white 4x4 type vehicle on the back and involved in the collision, remained at the scene, and has assisted officers with the investigation.