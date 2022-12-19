Jenny Templar, who was headteacher at Whitcliffe Mount from September 2013 until October of this year, died on Friday, December 16, aged 51.

A statement on the school website read: “We are very saddened to share the news of the passing of our much loved former Headteacher. Jenny fought the bravest of battles against cancer, she will be deeply missed by the whole school community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The school meant everything to Jenny, she knew every student, their family and every member of staff. She loved nothing more than celebrating successes at every opportunity.

Tributes have poured in for Jenny Templar, the ‘inspirational’ former headteacher at Whitcliffe Mount, who has lost her two and a half year battle with cancer.

“Jenny’s enthusiasm and passion will be greatly missed by all who were fortunate enough to know her.”

Tributes from the school community have poured in for the former head on social media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Current headteacher of the school, on Turnsteads Avenue, Rebecca Hesmondhalgh, said: “We were all saddened to share the news of the passing of our former headteacher Miss Templar.

“Our deepest condolences and thoughts are with her family and friends. Students and staff did her proud.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whitcliffe Mount School, Turnsteads Avenue, Cleckheaton.

Gail Khan wrote: “What a wonderful lady, leader and colleague. Will be missed by many.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Twitter user Bex, whose two children attended Whitcliffe under her leadership, said: “Really saddened to hear the news, such an amazingly lovely, kind lady who was so brilliant at her job.

“We could not have asked for a nicer person for our two, who were lucky enough to have her as a headteacher.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

A JustGiving page has been created in memory of Jenny to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

Tributes have poured in for Jenny Templar, the ‘inspirational’ former headteacher at Whitcliffe Mount, who has lost her two and a half year battle with cancer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s nothing I can write here that would ever sum up how inspirational she was, and continues to be to everyone who had the privilege of knowing her both personally and professionally,” the tribute on the page says.

“It goes without saying that her loss leaves a hole in our lives that can’t ever be filled. However, in her absence we have decided to continue her fight with cancer by donating to Cancer Research UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Just like Jenny, we’re not giving up.”

Over £1,000 has already been raised since the page was set up over the weekend.