Archery Dewsbury was founded by Asim Yusuf and his wife Mehfuza Umrji in November 2021, after noticing a lack of archery groups across the district.

The pair decided they wanted to become archery coaches after attending an archery club, where they fell in love with the sport.

After working together with ArcheryGB, the largest national governing body for archery in the UK, and the Rimaya Project over the last year, the club is now preparing to take its next step by opening a new archery range in Batley next month.

Archery Dewsbury running a class.

The focus of the club is to introduce archery into the local community and to make it accessible to all, regardless of background, ethnicity or religion.

Asim, who lives in Dewsbury, said: “There is nothing like this in the UK.

“The project is all about empowering women, getting them into archery as well as promoting it to the wider ethnic-minority community and the local community.

“We also want to focus on the community aspect where people come and try something alternative.

“Archery is really social and it's a space where people from all backgrounds and communities can come together and try their hands at archery.

“Archery improves physical health, mental health, building concentration, hand-eye coordination and self confidence.

“It's more than shooting arrows.

“On the line everyone is equal regardless of background or ability. Once you are at that line everyone is equal and that's where anyone can shine.

“The support I have received from Archery GB has been paramount throughout the whole process.

“We want people to go to the Olympics and we want to find talent. We can put them on the right pathway, that's what I am here for.

“You have to come and give it a go to see what archery is all about.”

The Rimaya Project was initially developed by Archery GB with funding from SportsAid to support Muslim girls’ self-worth, health and opportunities to access a sport which is significant to them.

The new archery range is set to open in September at Hickwell Mills in Batley.