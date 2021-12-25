A Christmas message from Rev Simon Cash at Dewsbury Minster

Rev Simon Cash at Dewsbury Minster

How are you feeling at the moment? Some of you may be filled with hope for the future, some of you may be feeling less hopeful.

When Jesus was born, a multitude of angels appeared to the shepherds proclaiming: “Glory to God in the highest heaven, and on earth peace among those whom he favours” (Luke 2:14).

Do you feel at peace with yourself and with the world?

If not, then it is likely to be one of three things that is causing your lack of peace: the world, the flesh or the devil.

The world has largely decided to go its own way and to ignore God.

As a result, we witness wars and conflict, destruction of the natural world, all of which affect us whether through the images we witness or the effects of climate change.

If it’s not the world, then it is likely to be the flesh that we have given in to.

Because we have become consumed by what the world believes to be right, we have given in to the lusts and desires of our own hearts.

Our love of God has been replaced by the lure of consumerism and materialism.

And then there’s the devil. He is there at every twist and turn, trying to deceive us by undermining the truth and getting us to fall for his lies.

All of these things are what deprive us of our freedom and the peace in our lives that God wants us to experience.

So, how do we avoid these pitfalls?

Christians believe that we live in the presence of an unchanging God.

As the writer of the letter to the Hebrews reminds us in the Bible: “God is the same yesterday and today and for ever” (Hebrews 13:8).

Despite the difficulties we have or are experiencing now, we know that God is someone who we can trust.

Not only that, but as we prepare to celebrate the birth of Jesus afresh, we are reminded that Jesus “the light of the world” is with us.

Jesus is the light that takes away the darkness, “the light which shines in the darkness, and the darkness did not overcome it” (John 1:5).

My prayer is that whatever and however you are feeling, you will know the light and love of God in Jesus Christ yourself this Christmastime.

So, may Christ the Sun of Righteousness shine upon you, scatter the darkness from before your path, and make you ready to meet him when he comes in glory. Amen.