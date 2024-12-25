A Christmas Day message from Rev Caroline Greenwood at Dewsbury Minster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

At this time of year, we particularly remember a story set in the town of Bethlehem long ago. It is a town that seems so familiar, yet so far away.

When we think about Bethlehem, though, it is hard to read the stories of Jesus’s birth without thinking about the Holy Land today. A place torn apart by bloodshed, fear, violence and death.

What does celebrating Christmas look like with these painful realities never far from our consciousness?

Joy is not an excess of happiness. It is not a word that denies that the world suffers and it isn’t about overindulgence.

The deep joy that we know through Jesus coming brings us deep peace and hope.

To have joy is to say that, even in the darkness of the world, the light cannot be defeated.

Even in the heartache of death, life will continue. Even when humanity is divided, there is a love which is stronger still.

Last year, at Lincoln Cathedral, I saw the Peace Light from Bethlehem which was originally organised by the Austrian Broadcasting company as part of a charitable relief mission called “Light into Darkness” that helps children in need.

It is such a powerful image that, despite the troubles in the Middle East, the light was still kindled at the Nativity Grotto in Bethlehem and carried out across the world to cathedrals.

Scouts and guides then take the light from there to other places that appreciate the significance of the “gift” of peace.

Jesus did not come into a perfect world. He came to a world that needed him.

He was born into darkness, death and division, so that His light, life and love might begin the miraculous work of healing and salvation.

Those candles in cathedrals across the world powerfully signify that light of hope illuminating the darkness.

The birth of a tiny child born in a manger is not just a sentimental story.

He is The Good News that can change each of our lives - so we have to celebrate, hold tightly on to His hope, and share that hope with each other, whenever and wherever we can.

May you and your loved ones know the deep joy of Jesus’s birth as his light shines out in the darkness.