A blooming brilliant day at Cleckheaton Library celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater joined the Cleckheaton in Bloom volunteers at Cleckheaton Library to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Cleckheaton in Bloom were invited by Cleckheaton Library to join them in celebrating the Platinum Jubilee on Saturday, June 4 - an event that was well received by the local community.

The Jubilee event included a pop-up cafe with tea and cake which was organised by the Friends of Cleckheaton Library, as well as face painting and a plant donation stall which was set up by the Cleckheaton in Bloom volunteers.

Cleckheaton in Bloom are a group of 12 volunteers who work within Cleckheaton doing jobs such as, maintaining the planters in the town, looking after the memorial park and looking after the library.

Gordon Leadbeater enjoys a piece of cake.

Angela Sugden, Cleckheaton in Bloom volunteer, said: “The event went really well and it was well attended - with the face painting being extremely popular.

“We didn't charge for anything but people wanted to make donations.

“The money raised from these generous donations will go towards buying more plants for the community.”

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater attended around 23 events within her constituency on Saturday, June 4 - with Cleckheaton Library being one of the Jubilee celebrations she attended.

A little girl getting her face painted at Cleckheaton Library.

Ms Leadbeater said: “The volunteers at Cleckheaton Library put on an amazing get-together and I enjoyed catching up with Cleckheaton in Bloom, the Friends of Cleckheaton Library and the Spen Valley Civic Society.