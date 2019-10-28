9 ways to keep pets safe and stress free on Bonfire Night

Loud bangs and flashes created by fireworks can frighten dogs, cats and small animals, so pet experts at Pure Pet Food have advised owners to take precautions and plan ahead to help keep animals calm in the lead up to Bonfire Night.
Well, the fireworks have already started as Bonfire Night approaches.
