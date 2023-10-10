News you can trust since 1858
868 Mirfield Squadron Air Cadets out in town collecting for Wings Appeal

The 868 Mirfield Squadron Air Cadets had a remarkably busy weekend in September - which included members collecting for the Wings Appeal.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 10th Oct 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read
Cadets from 868 Mirfield Squadron manning the Wings Appeal stall at the Co-op in Mirfield, from left: Aiden Lee, Joshua Hinchliffe, Flight Sergeant Katie Ashford, Muhammad Saad and Damian Bednarczyk, while other cadets were collecting at Lidl and on the streets.Cadets from 868 Mirfield Squadron manning the Wings Appeal stall at the Co-op in Mirfield, from left: Aiden Lee, Joshua Hinchliffe, Flight Sergeant Katie Ashford, Muhammad Saad and Damian Bednarczyk, while other cadets were collecting at Lidl and on the streets.
Youngsters from the squadron were positioned at the town’s main Co-op and Lidl stores to raise money for the RAF Association’s on-going fundraising campaign which helps support serving and ex-RAF personnel and their families.

On the same weekend, another group of cadets set off for their Bronze Award level Duke of Edinburgh Award expedition, while other members joined Batley and Dewsbury squadrons on the Sunday for a parade in Batley to commemorate the Battle of Britain.

A sergeant, Rebecca Jagger, attended a first aid course at HQ South and West Yorkshire Wing to maintain her qualifications, while Flight Lieutenant, Peter Doubell, accompanied Kiara Baillie to RAF Cranwell where she collected a national award for best candidate on the SNCO training courses last year.

Mr Doubell said after the productive weekend: “I am always pleased and proud to see our cadets develop and be out in public and achieving things for themselves.”

The Mirfield Air Cadet Squadron meets at the Air Cadet Centre on Huddersfield Road, near the Stocks Bank Road junction, on Tuesday and Friday evenings. For more information, please visit or contact Flt Lt Peter Doubell on 01924 498 896.

