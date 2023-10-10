Cadets from 868 Mirfield Squadron manning the Wings Appeal stall at the Co-op in Mirfield, from left: Aiden Lee, Joshua Hinchliffe, Flight Sergeant Katie Ashford, Muhammad Saad and Damian Bednarczyk, while other cadets were collecting at Lidl and on the streets.

Youngsters from the squadron were positioned at the town’s main Co-op and Lidl stores to raise money for the RAF Association’s on-going fundraising campaign which helps support serving and ex-RAF personnel and their families.

On the same weekend, another group of cadets set off for their Bronze Award level Duke of Edinburgh Award expedition, while other members joined Batley and Dewsbury squadrons on the Sunday for a parade in Batley to commemorate the Battle of Britain.

A sergeant, Rebecca Jagger, attended a first aid course at HQ South and West Yorkshire Wing to maintain her qualifications, while Flight Lieutenant, Peter Doubell, accompanied Kiara Baillie to RAF Cranwell where she collected a national award for best candidate on the SNCO training courses last year.

Mr Doubell said after the productive weekend: “I am always pleased and proud to see our cadets develop and be out in public and achieving things for themselves.”