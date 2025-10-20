Pictured left to right are Matt Saward (chair of Kirklees Adventure Trust), Kim Leadbeater MP, and Sal Salter (trustee of Kirklees Adventure Trust).

A duo trekked 75 miles in 30 hours, without any sleep, to raise some vital funds for the Kirklees Adventure Trust (KAT).

The epic challenge was taken on by trustees of the trust Matt Saward and Sal Salter - who completed the entirety of the Kirklees Way in one go.

The challenge has raised £1,300 for Kirklees Adventure Trust, as well as to showcase what the local outdoor environment on our doorstep has to offer.

KAT is a small local charity which aims to support and promote access to outdoor and adventurous activities to young people, regardless of any barriers to participation they may face.

Towards the end of their challenge, Matt and Sal were met by Kim Leadbeater, MP for SPen Valley, and a group of young people from one of the activities centres KAT supports closely.

Kim said: “It was fantastic to go and support Sal and Matt on their incredible challenge as they set off to walk the entire 75-mile Kirklees Way overnight in just two days, raising vital funds for Kirklees Adventure Trust.

“I’ve visited Little Deer Wood in Mirfield many times and seen the valuable work they do delivering fully inclusive outdoor activities for people from the local area and beyond, and I’m very pleased to have made them my Charity of the Month for August.”

Kim presented the pair with a cheque for £200 as she nominated KAT Charity of the Month.

Matt, who is chair of KAT, added: “We are so grateful to everyone who has donated to this fundraiser, or supported us along the way. This amount will make a real difference to our charity.

“With few overheads and no staffing costs, we are proud that this money will all go to benefiting young people, who without it may not otherwise have the opportunity to participate in adventurous activities.”

KAT will continue to build on this fundraising effort by expanding the challenge to others, tackling the distance of the Kirklees Way, or walking it in manageable sections.

The charity is also seeking to increase their trustee and supporting volunteer numbers. Enquiries are welcomed via the contact form on their website or by email.