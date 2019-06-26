7 items banned from hand luggage when travelling abroad

Travel experts at MyBaggage.com warn that although taking on only hand luggage may reduce flight prices, not fully reading the restrictions issued by airlines could cause a lot of upset upon arrival at security. Here's the list from MyBaggage.com to help keep your flying experience as stress-free as possible:

1. Hair Dye If changing your hair colour was at the top of your holiday list, think again. The chemical Peroxide found within the dye is banned from airplanes.

2. Marmite Due to the consistency of the spread, no more than 100ml can be carried in hand luggage. Jams and honey are also restricted.

3. Corkscrew If you're planning on having a bottle of wine once you reach your destination, it would be best to keep to screw caps, or buy a corkscrew once you arrive.

4. Frozen Food It might be frozen when you place it into your bag but once de-frosted you could be in breach of the 100ml of liquid limit on flights.

