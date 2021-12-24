55 Covid-19 patients being treated at Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust

The number of beds at Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 has increased by eight per cent in the last four weeks

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on December 21 was up from 48 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 has increased by eight per cent in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 51.

Across England there were 6,902 people in hospital with Covid as of December 21, with 757 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 10 per cent in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by three per cent.