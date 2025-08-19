The show returned to the town for a special anniversary edition with around 6,000 people enjoying a full day of activities and attractions including live entertainment from Ellie Sax, the ever-popular fun dog show and the competition for the boniest pony.

The event, held at the Showground on Huddersfield Road, marked 80 years since the first ever Mirfield Agricultural Show, with the 2025 theme entitled Let’s Celebrate.

Mirfield Show chairman, Jonathan Evans, said: “It was great to be back for the most special anniversary edition. There was a buzz around all of the team and our visitors.

“It takes an army to put on the show and we will start planning for next year in just a few weeks. We would like to thank everyone who came and supported us.

“We are here to put on a great day for all the local residents and visitors from West Yorkshire. Seeing families, and people from all of society, smiling and having a great day really reminded each and everyone one of us why we do this”.

The committee, who are all volunteers, would like to thank all the local businesses who sponsored the event and all the many volunteers who give up their time on the weekend to help put the Show together.

The full list of the show’s results will be published on the Dewsbury Reporter website later in the week.

Take a look at these great photos, courtesy of Phil Jackson, from Sunday’s special Mirfield Show.

1 . Mirfield Show Around 6,000 people entered the Showground for a full day of activities and attractions. Photo: Phil Jackson Photo Sales

2 . Mirfield Show There were thosands of smiling faces throughout the well-attended day. Photo: Phil Jackson Photo Sales

3 . Mirfield Show Photos from this year's Mirfield Show. Photo: Phil Jackson Photo Sales