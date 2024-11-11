Services and parades were held across the district for people to pay their respects on Remembrance Sunday.

In Cleckheaton, crowds lined the streets to see the town’s annual parade set off from the town hall before heading to the memorial park for laying of wreaths.

Edward Morton, chairman of the Spenborough branch of the Royal British Legion, said:

“It went fantastically. I have never seen as many people turn out in Cleckheaton for a Remembrance Day service.

“The parade was a success and it was so well attended. They all lined the streets for the march down to the park and there were possibly 300 people in the park.

“It makes us think that it is all worthwhile. What is more important is that the people of Cleckheaton are showing support for our ex-service personnel and serving personnel and are paying their respects for those that have paid the ultimate sacrifice.

“It was a great success and the people of Cleckheaton and the surrounding districts should be proud of themselves.”

In Dewsbury, a parade set off from the town hall to join a Service of Remembrance at the Minster, before a wreath-laying ceremony took place in Memorial Gardens on Longcauseway.

Crowds gathered in Mirfield to see the town’s annual parade from Lowlands to a service in Ings Grove Park, while there were also parades and services in Batley and Birstall.

Take a look through these moving photos as crowds gathered in Cleckheaton, Dewsbury and Mirfield to pay their respects on Remembrance Sunday.

