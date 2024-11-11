People gathered across North Kirklees yesterday to pay their respects to the fallen on Remembrance Sunday.People gathered across North Kirklees yesterday to pay their respects to the fallen on Remembrance Sunday.
People gathered across North Kirklees yesterday to pay their respects to the fallen on Remembrance Sunday.

30 photos from North Kirklees’ Remembrance Sunday services and parades as people unite to honour fallen

By Adam Cheshire
Published 11th Nov 2024, 12:41 BST
Updated 11th Nov 2024, 12:42 BST
The towns around North Kirklees - including Cleckheaton, Dewsbury, Mirfield and Batley - fell silent yesterday (Sunday) as people united to remember the fallen.

Services and parades were held across the district for people to pay their respects on Remembrance Sunday.

In Cleckheaton, crowds lined the streets to see the town’s annual parade set off from the town hall before heading to the memorial park for laying of wreaths.

Edward Morton, chairman of the Spenborough branch of the Royal British Legion, said:

“It went fantastically. I have never seen as many people turn out in Cleckheaton for a Remembrance Day service.

“The parade was a success and it was so well attended. They all lined the streets for the march down to the park and there were possibly 300 people in the park.

“It makes us think that it is all worthwhile. What is more important is that the people of Cleckheaton are showing support for our ex-service personnel and serving personnel and are paying their respects for those that have paid the ultimate sacrifice.

“It was a great success and the people of Cleckheaton and the surrounding districts should be proud of themselves.”

In Dewsbury, a parade set off from the town hall to join a Service of Remembrance at the Minster, before a wreath-laying ceremony took place in Memorial Gardens on Longcauseway.

Crowds gathered in Mirfield to see the town’s annual parade from Lowlands to a service in Ings Grove Park, while there were also parades and services in Batley and Birstall.

Take a look through these moving photos as crowds gathered in Cleckheaton, Dewsbury and Mirfield to pay their respects on Remembrance Sunday.

Cleckheaton's Remembrance Sunday service and parade.

1. Remembrance Sunday

Cleckheaton's Remembrance Sunday service and parade. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography

Cleckheaton's Remembrance Sunday service and parade.

2. Remembrance Sunday

Cleckheaton's Remembrance Sunday service and parade. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography

Cleckheaton's Remembrance Sunday service and parade.

3. Remembrance Sunday

Cleckheaton's Remembrance Sunday service and parade. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography

Cleckheaton's Remembrance Sunday service and parade.

4. Remembrance Sunday

Cleckheaton's Remembrance Sunday service and parade. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography

