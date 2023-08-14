News you can trust since 1858
BREAKING
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Here is a selection of fans photos from Batley Bulldogs’ historic day out at Wembley.Here is a selection of fans photos from Batley Bulldogs’ historic day out at Wembley.
Here is a selection of fans photos from Batley Bulldogs’ historic day out at Wembley.

27 fans photos from Batley Bulldogs’ historic day out at Wembley for the 1895 Cup final

Here is a selection of fans photos from Batley Bulldogs’ historic day out at Wembley on Saturday.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 14th Aug 2023, 19:00 BST

Batley were visiting the famous stadium for the first time in their 143-year history and, despite being agonisingly beaten by Halifax Panthers, 12-10, in the 1895 Cup final, over 1,000 Bulldogs supporters enjoyed the historic trip.

On the club’s big day out, and the support his side received, head coach Craig Lingard said:

“It’s one of those occasions that you’re really pleased and proud to have been involved in. To play in those big events is what you want to do as a player and as a coach, so having the opportunity to be at Wembley with the club was just a fantastic weekend for everybody involved.

“In an ideal world you win the game but there’s got to be a winner and there’s got to be a loser and, unfortunately for us, we were the loser on this occasion. Halifax, overall, probably deserved the victory because they handled the occasion better than us on the day.

“We are the first group from Batley to go to Wembley. That can’t be taken away from us. It would have been ideal to mark it with a victory but it is a very proud achievement for me on a personal level.

“The support all the way through the game was absolutely outstanding. The numbers can seem a little bit dwarfed by the size of the stadium but the section where the Batley fans were seemed very busy and hopefully some of the floating fans will be encouraged to come more often.”

Thank you to everyone who provided their pictures on the Batley Bulldogs RLFC Supporters Group Facebook page.

Batley fans soaking up the atmosphere in the famous stadium

1. Batley Bulldogs’ historic day out at Wembley

Batley fans soaking up the atmosphere in the famous stadium Photo: SUB

Photo Sales
Batley fans soaking up the atmosphere in the famous stadium

2. Batley Bulldogs’ historic day out at Wembley

Batley fans soaking up the atmosphere in the famous stadium Photo: SUB

Photo Sales
Batley fans soaking up the atmosphere in the famous stadium

3. Batley Bulldogs’ historic day out at Wembley

Batley fans soaking up the atmosphere in the famous stadium Photo: SUB

Photo Sales
Batley fans enjoying their day out at Wembley on Saturday

4. Batley Bulldogs’ historic day out at Wembley

Batley fans enjoying their day out at Wembley on Saturday Photo: SUB

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 7
Related topics:WembleyBatley BulldogsCRAIG LINGARDHalifax PanthersHalifaxFacebook