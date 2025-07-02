Crowds gathered in Dewsbury town centre with “smiles” on Saturday for a “fantastic” food and live entertainment festival.

The Dewsbury Mash-Up, organised by The Arcade and WOVEN, saw the ultimate food festival experience brought to the town, with a mouth-watering array of flavours from around the world including Japanese, West African, Indian, Mexican, and Caribbean delights.

Beyond the delicious food, there was a makers market, plenty of arts and crafts stalls, a big clothes swap with people bringing their pre-loved items, and lively street performances and live music.

The Arcade posted on its Facebook after the event:

“What a truly fantastic day Saturday was at the Dewsbury Mash-Up!

“A huge thank you to everyone who helped make it happen - to those who planned, organised, volunteered, performed, traded, crafted, danced, sang, supported and showed up with smiles.

“We couldn’t have done it without you.”

Take a look through these fabulous photos of the Dewsbury Mash-Up event.

