A new book has been written to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the 1st Spen Valley (St Paul’s) Scout Group.

A new book has been written by Alan Holmes to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the 1st Spen Valley (St Paul’s) Scout Group.

The group is set to honour its centenary in 2024 and Alan Holmes’ ‘The History of the 1st Spen Valley (St Paul’s Scouts) Celebrating 100 Years 1924-2024’ looks at the history of scouting in Birkenshaw, where the group is based.

Alan joined as a Wolf Cub in 1953 and has spent all his life associated with the group ever since. His book contains many anecdotes and will bring back many happy memories to everyone who has been part of St Paul’s history.

Alan said: “Over the 100 years, it is a credit to any group achieving this status, and I am especially proud to have been part of the 1st Spen Valley Scout Group in achieving this great accolade.”

The group also has a full diary of events planned for their anniversary in 2024.

The book is £10.00 and available from Gorgeous Gifts & Cards, Bradford Road, Birkenshaw, BD11 2AA and Harrison Lord Gallery, Bradford Road, Brighouse, HD6 1RW