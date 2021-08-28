1940s themed fancy dress ball to raise funds for Dewsbury Hospital

Dewsbury and District Hospital

The event at St Mary’s Social Club, Melton Street, on Friday, September 17, will feature music from Manhattan Sound.

It has been organised to thank the local NHS for all its efforts during the pandemic.

Terry Nunns, one of the organisers, said: “We wanted to do something to show appreciation of our local hospital.

“Clapping outside on a Thursday night was OK but we wanted to do something like this.

“It’s also a celebration of the end of lockdown, having a good night out and the 1940s theme is in vogue with the music that will be played.

“It’s giving people a chance to let their hair down. We all deserve it.”

Tickets for the event, which starts at 8pm, are priced £10, with all proceeds going to the hospital.