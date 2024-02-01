Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Rams were defeated in their opening group game against League 1 outfit Keighley Cougars last weekend. But they face a stiffer challenge at FLAIR Stadium this weekend against a Bulls side which has recorded victories over Halifax Panthers, Hull FC and Leeds Rhinos in pre-season.

Assistant head coach Jaymes Chapman said of the upcoming test:

“I went to watch them against Halifax on Christmas Eve. Bradford always have a really big middle and are always really physical and dominate that area.

Dewsbury Rams' assistant head coach Jaymes Chapman. (Photo credit: Thomas Fynn)

“I have been pretty impressed with how they have been travelling at the moment and they will undoubtedly be a challenge for us.”

And despite their shock loss at Cougar Park last Sunday, Chapman has insisted there is still a chance Dewsbury can reach the quarter finals.

He said: “If we turn Bradford over on Sunday and Bradford beat Keighley we could be still in the cup. We have got to look at it that way.

“Ultimately our main focus though is the Championship. These games in the 1895 Cup are nice to try and get ourselves into the picture, which I still think we can possibly do, but if it’s not meant to be, it’s not meant to be and we will focus on the Championship.”

Chapman admitted to the Reporter Series earlier in the week that “emotions were running high” after the Keighley defeat but he has reassured fans that 2024 is a “long” journey.

He said: “There’s a long, long way to go and you can’t determine how the season is going to pan out by that one-off game.