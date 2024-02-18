News you can trust since 1858
1895 Cup: Hunslet v Batley Bulldogs LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage of Batley Bulldogs’ crunch 1895 Cup tie away at Hunslet.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 18th Feb 2024, 14:23 GMT
The South Leeds Stadium, the home of Hunslet RLFC.

We’ll bring you all the major updates from the game with the Bulldogs knowing that victory would secure their place in the quarter finals of the competition. We will also have a match report and and post-match reaction on the Reporter Series website.

1895 Cup: Hunslet v Batley Bulldogs LIVE

16:37 GMT

Full time

The Bulldogs ran in seven tries, including a hat-trick for former Hunslet player Joe Burton, to easily book their spot in the competition's knockout stages. Stay with us for a match report and reaction from Mark Moxon. The draw is also happening later today! Thank you for your company this afternoon and congratulations to Batley!

16:35 GMT

Full time hooter

The full time hooter sounds and Batley are through to the quarter finals of the 1895 Cup! The march to Wembley (again) continues! It's finished 0-36.

16:30 GMT

75

Into the final five minutes here. It has been a rout. The Bulldogs are on their way to the quarter finals of the 1895 Cup.

0-36

16:21 GMT

Burton

It was indeed Burton's hat-trick! What a return to Hunslet this has been for him!

0-36

16:20 GMT

Missed conversion

Woods is off target with the kick.

0-36

16:19 GMT

TRRRYYYY

Another one for the Bulldogs! I think it's Joe Burton who is in for his hat-trick over on the far side!

0-36

16:17 GMT

Conversion

Woods, in front of the posts, knocks it over.

0-32

16:16 GMT

TRRRYYYY

Batley are over again! James Brown, in his first competitive game of 2024, is through a gap and over.

0-30

16:09 GMT

Confirmation

Just to confirm it was Manning again who went over for Batley!

16:08 GMT

Conversion

And Woods makes it three from five.

0-26

