1895 Cup: Hunslet v Batley Bulldogs LIVE
We’ll bring you all the major updates from the game with the Bulldogs knowing that victory would secure their place in the quarter finals of the competition. We will also have a match report and and post-match reaction on the Reporter Series website.
Full time
The Bulldogs ran in seven tries, including a hat-trick for former Hunslet player Joe Burton, to easily book their spot in the competition's knockout stages. Stay with us for a match report and reaction from Mark Moxon. The draw is also happening later today! Thank you for your company this afternoon and congratulations to Batley!
Full time hooter
The full time hooter sounds and Batley are through to the quarter finals of the 1895 Cup! The march to Wembley (again) continues! It's finished 0-36.
Into the final five minutes here. It has been a rout. The Bulldogs are on their way to the quarter finals of the 1895 Cup.
0-36
Burton
It was indeed Burton's hat-trick! What a return to Hunslet this has been for him!
0-36
Missed conversion
Woods is off target with the kick.
0-36
TRRRYYYY
Another one for the Bulldogs! I think it's Joe Burton who is in for his hat-trick over on the far side!
0-36
Conversion
Woods, in front of the posts, knocks it over.
0-32
TRRRYYYY
Batley are over again! James Brown, in his first competitive game of 2024, is through a gap and over.
0-30
Confirmation
Just to confirm it was Manning again who went over for Batley!
Conversion
And Woods makes it three from five.
0-26