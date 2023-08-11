The showpiece occasion between the two West Yorkshire rivals sees Halifax return to the famous stadium for the first time in 35 years, while fans of Batley will witness history as it is the club’s first ever appearance at Wembley in their 143-year history.

Both town centres may well be pretty quiet on Saturday evening, with thousands of people expected to travel to London for the 5.30pm kick off, which is immediately after the Men’s Challenge Cup Final between Leigh and Hull KR.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, if you have not got your ticket to Wembley, here is how you can watch all the action unfold.

Wembley Stadium. (Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

The game was rumoured to be broadcast on the BBC iPlayer but it has been confirmed that it will now be exclusively live, and free, on the Our League website and app.

Our League is Rugby League’s membership platform, is free to join and currently has over 250,000 members.