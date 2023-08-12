1895 Cup Final: Halifax Panthers v Batley Bulldogs LIVE
We’ll bring you all the updates from the showpiece occasion in what is a very special day for both clubs.
Batley Bulldogs, three times Challenge Cup winners, are playing at Wembley for the first time in their 143-year history, while Halifax return to the national stadium for the first time since 1988.
It promises to be an enthralling day.
Half time
Do not go anywhere! Okay, you’ve got about 10 minutes to grab a cuppa I suppose. It has been quite a cagey first half and Fax, in their first Wembley final since 1988, have the upper hand. What can Batley do - in their first ever Wembley appearance - to get back into this one? See you soon when we will all find out in the second half!
And that is the last action of the first half. A half of two halves perhaps. Fax on top for the first part before Batley came back into it. But it is the Panthers who lead 8-0 going in at half time.
More Batley pressure
Meadows combines with Hooley on the other side now but still there is no way through for Batley.
Close!
Meadows to Woods to Hooley. No way past a firm Fax defence. Hooley back to Woods. Grubber kick. Off the base of the post and a Fax man dives on the loose ball. GLDO.
Halifax 8-0 Batley
Batley scrum
Batley scrum, 30 metres out. Two minutes to go until the half-time hooter.
Five minutes to go
Five minutes until half-time. Can the Bulldogs get back into this contest before the hooter?
Penalty
No mistake from Jouffret in front of the sticks.
Penalty to Fax
Great footwork from Jouffret, stepping inside before being taken out by a combination of Sam Kibula and Leak. It’s illegal and Jouffret will kick for two points...
Fresh legs for Batley
Michael Ward and Alistair Leak come on for the Bulldogs in place of Adam Geldhill and Ben White. Ward straight into the action gaining some valuable metres.
Halifax 6-0 Batley
Kick on the last
Meadows finds and Josh Woods who looks for Aidan McGowan in the corner but James Saltonstall jumps highest to claim. Fax ball.