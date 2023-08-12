News you can trust since 1858
1895 Cup Final: Halifax Panthers v Batley Bulldogs LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage from WEMBLEY as Halifax Panthers take on Batley Bulldogs in the final of the 1895 Cup.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 12th Aug 2023, 16:06 BST
Updated 12th Aug 2023, 16:06 BST
Build up to the 1895 Cup FInal between Halifax and Batley. (Photo by Simon Hall)Build up to the 1895 Cup FInal between Halifax and Batley. (Photo by Simon Hall)
Build up to the 1895 Cup FInal between Halifax and Batley. (Photo by Simon Hall)

We’ll bring you all the updates from the showpiece occasion in what is a very special day for both clubs.

Batley Bulldogs, three times Challenge Cup winners, are playing at Wembley for the first time in their 143-year history, while Halifax return to the national stadium for the first time since 1988.

It promises to be an enthralling day.

18:46 BST

Half time

Do not go anywhere! Okay, you’ve got about 10 minutes to grab a cuppa I suppose. It has been quite a cagey first half and Fax, in their first Wembley final since 1988, have the upper hand. What can Batley do - in their first ever Wembley appearance - to get back into this one? See you soon when we will all find out in the second half!

18:44 BST

Half time

And that is the last action of the first half. A half of two halves perhaps. Fax on top for the first part before Batley came back into it. But it is the Panthers who lead 8-0 going in at half time.

18:43 BST

More Batley pressure

Meadows combines with Hooley on the other side now but still there is no way through for Batley.

18:42 BST

Close!

Meadows to Woods to Hooley. No way past a firm Fax defence. Hooley back to Woods. Grubber kick. Off the base of the post and a Fax man dives on the loose ball. GLDO.

Halifax 8-0 Batley

18:41 BST

Batley scrum

Batley scrum, 30 metres out. Two minutes to go until the half-time hooter.

Halifax 8-0 Batley

18:38 BST

Five minutes to go

Five minutes until half-time. Can the Bulldogs get back into this contest before the hooter?

18:35 BST

Penalty

No mistake from Jouffret in front of the sticks.

Halifax 8-0 Batley

18:34 BST

Penalty to Fax

Great footwork from Jouffret, stepping inside before being taken out by a combination of Sam Kibula and Leak. It’s illegal and Jouffret will kick for two points...

18:32 BST

Fresh legs for Batley

Michael Ward and Alistair Leak come on for the Bulldogs in place of Adam Geldhill and Ben White. Ward straight into the action gaining some valuable metres.

Halifax 6-0 Batley

18:29 BST

Kick on the last

Meadows finds and Josh Woods who looks for Aidan McGowan in the corner but James Saltonstall jumps highest to claim. Fax ball.

