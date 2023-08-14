1895 Cup final: 25 photos of Batley Bulldogs fans enjoying their historic day out at Wembley

It might not have been the result they were hoping for, but it was still a day to remember for Batley Bulldogs fans.

Supporters made the trip to Wembley on Saturday for the 1895 Cup final to see the Bulldogs play at the national stadium for the first time in the club’s 143-year history.

They were treated to a classic final which came down to the last kick of the game which, for Batley fans, drifted agonisingly wide of the posts.

Halifax Panthers lifted the trophy after a thrilling contest finished 12-10 in their favour.

Photographer Paul Butterfield was at Wembley – here is a selection of his photos of the Batley players and fans on a historic day for the club.

