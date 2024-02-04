Welcome to our live coverage of Batley Bulldogs’ opening 1895 Cup fixture at home to Featherstone Rovers.

What a half of rugby. It's attritional and the wind isn't helping but you can't take your eyes off it. Batley responded well to an early Greg Minikin try and led through debutant Luke Cooper's converted try and a Josh Woods penalty. The Bulldogs then took advantage of Daniel Addy's sin bin with Elliot Kear going over in the corner. The final 20 minutes of the half was all Rovers but Batley defended heroically to keep them out. We'll be right back for the second half. Batley lead 12-6.