Welcome to our live coverage of Batley Bulldogs’ opening 1895 Cup fixture at home to Featherstone Rovers.

1895 Cup: Batley Bulldogs v Featherstone Rovers LIVE
We’ll bring you all the major updates from the game with Fev already in pole position in Group 5 thanks to their 62-12 win at Hunslet last weekend. The Bulldogs know victory is crucial if they are to repeat their heroics of 2023 where they reached the final at Wembley. We will also have a match report and and post-match reaction from both camps.
1895 Cup: Batley Bulldogs v Featherstone Rovers LIVE
Aside from the Morton chance, it has all been Fev. Very similar to the end of the first half.
12-6
TR - NOOO!
It's Fev who end up celebrating as they produce a great tackle to deny Dale Morton a certain try!
12-6
Second half
The boot of Butterworth gets the game back underway. Batley playing downhill.
12-6
Second half
The teams are back out for the second half.
12-6
Half time
What a half of rugby. It's attritional and the wind isn't helping but you can't take your eyes off it. Batley responded well to an early Greg Minikin try and led through debutant Luke Cooper's converted try and a Josh Woods penalty. The Bulldogs then took advantage of Daniel Addy's sin bin with Elliot Kear going over in the corner. The final 20 minutes of the half was all Rovers but Batley defended heroically to keep them out. We'll be right back for the second half. Batley lead 12-6.
Half time
Batley hold on to lead at half time.
12-6
The Bulldogs survive again! Fev with good position but a knock on five metres out gifts possession back to the home side. Three minutes to go until the break.
12-6
I honestly lost count of how many repeated sets Fev had there. And Batley have defended brilliantly.
12-6
Into the final ten minutes. Batley have defended set after set after set. But they are holding firm at the minute. Can Fev break them down before the interval?
12-6
Addy back on
Addy is back on the field but the 12 men have dominated the last five minutes. Now they've got their full compliment of back. Batley under the cosh but they lead 12-6.