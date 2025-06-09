A number of Mirfield businesses have joined Kirklees Police’s Safe Zone scheme to support women and girls at risk.

The 18 new additions to the scheme, which is already in operation in Dewsbury, Huddersfield and Holmfirth, means there are now more than 300 safe spaces for women and girls who are at risk to access in Kirklees.

Safe Zones are areas where a woman or child could step off the street if they feel they are being followed until the risk has passed, or they might wish to charge their phone and call the police, friend or relative.

Existing locations include retailers, bars, cafes, sports centres, public buildings, and bus stations.

The businesses now offering Safe Zones in Mirfield are:

Taylors Café; Night and Day Mirfield; Salon 84; New You Hair Gallery; The Railway Public House; Boris & Co; Mirfield Dental Centre; Revello Café Deli; The Whistling Kettle & Tea Room & Bistro; QREAM TEAS; The Hare and Hounds; Lab Bar and Kitchen; The Dusty Miller; 47; Starbucks Coffee; The Greek Grill; The Pie Shed Mirfield; and Lidl.

The zones are now visible on the free WalkSafe App which means they can be found in seconds by anyone who has it installed on their phone.

Inspector Amanda Holroyd, of Kirklees Police, said: “Safe Zones have been a real success story in Kirklees, and I want to thank all our new partners in Mirfield who have joined us.

“It has been truly heartening to see the fantastic support for the scheme from a huge range of business, and partners such as Kirklees Council. Time and again we have found staff and premises owners are incredibly enthusiastic and will do all they can to support those at risk.

“Often it is hard for our Kirklees Crime Prevention Officers who manage Safe Zones to keep up with demand.

“Safe Zones are places you can go to get help if something happens that makes you feel scared or are in fear of someone or something and are identified by the Safe Zone logo.

“Safe Zones and The Walk Safe app form part of our vital work to reduce violence against women and girls and we will continue adding identifiable Safe Zones across our communities to make them easier to spot for those who need them.”

The continuing expansion is also just one of a range of safety initiatives operating in Kirklees District with a focus on protecting women and girls as well as persons who may be particularly vulnerable.

They include continued support for the Night Safety bus which continues to operate in Huddersfield, and continued engagement work with Huddersfield University and Kirklees College regarding student safety.

Officers from neighbourhood policing and town centre teams also continue to support initiatives such as Ask for Angela which offers support to women at risk in pubs and bars.