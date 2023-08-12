News you can trust since 1858
Halifax Panthers defeated Batley Bulldogs 12-10 in the 1895 Cup final at Wembley
Halifax Panthers defeated Batley Bulldogs 12-10 in the 1895 Cup final at Wembley

17 photos from a thrilling 1895 Cup final between Halifax Panthers and Batley Bulldogs at Wembley

Halifax Panthers won the West Yorkshire derby at Wembley as they edged out Batley Bulldogs in a dramatic 1895 Cup final.
By Dominic Brown
Published 12th Aug 2023, 21:27 BST
Updated 12th Aug 2023, 21:27 BST

Fax survived a second half fightback from the Bulldogs to win 12-10 and add a trophy to the cabinet at The Shay in the club’s 150th anniversary year.

Here is a selection of match action photos, thanks to Simon Hall.

1895 Cup Final: Halifax Panthers hold off dramatic Batley Bulldogs rally to claim thrilling Wembley win

Halifax Panthers defeated Batley Bulldogs 12-10 in the 1895 Cup final at Wembley

1. Match action

Halifax Panthers defeated Batley Bulldogs 12-10 in the 1895 Cup final at Wembley Photo: Simon Hall

Louis Jouffret lines up a kick at goal for Halifax

2. Match action

Louis Jouffret lines up a kick at goal for Halifax Photo: Simon Hall

Halifax Panthers defeated Batley Bulldogs 12-10 in the 1895 Cup final at Wembley

3. Match action

Halifax Panthers defeated Batley Bulldogs 12-10 in the 1895 Cup final at Wembley Photo: Simon Hall

Brandon Moore and Matty Gee of Halifax tackle Batley's Luke Hooley

4. Match action

Brandon Moore and Matty Gee of Halifax tackle Batley's Luke Hooley Photo: Simon Hall

Related topics:Batley BulldogsHalifax PanthersWembleyWest Yorkshire