17 more photos of Dewsbury Rams celebrating winning the League One title

Dewsbury Rams players, staff and fans have been reflecting on a memorable afternoon for the club after winning the League One title.
Head coach Liam Finn admitted he was “really proud” as he saw his players produce a stunning second half performance to beat Workington Town 38-8 to take an unassailable lead at the top of the table.
Here are more photos of the celebrations following Sunday’s victory, courtesy of Thomas Fynn of TCF Photography.
1. Celebrations
Dewsbury Rams clinched the League One title on Sunday afternoon with victory over Workington Town in front of their delighted home fans at the FLAIR Stadium Photo: Thomas Fynn
2. Celebrations
Dewsbury Rams clinched the League One title on Sunday afternoon with victory over Workington Town in front of their delighted home fans at the FLAIR Stadium Photo: Thomas Fynn
3. Celebrations
Dewsbury Rams clinched the League One title on Sunday afternoon with victory over Workington Town in front of their delighted home fans at the FLAIR Stadium Photo: Thomas Fynn
4. Celebrations
Dewsbury Rams clinched the League One title on Sunday afternoon with victory over Workington Town in front of their delighted home fans at the FLAIR Stadium Photo: Thomas Fynn