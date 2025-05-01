15 of the best pubs with beer gardens and outdoor seating to enjoy during heatwave in Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen according to Google (Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)15 of the best pubs with beer gardens and outdoor seating to enjoy during heatwave in Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen according to Google (Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)
15 of the best pubs with beer gardens and outdoor seating to enjoy during heatwave in Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen according to Google (Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

15 of the best pubs with beer gardens and outdoor seating to enjoy during heatwave in Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen according to Google

By Adam Cheshire
Published 1st May 2025, 06:00 BST
As the UK basks in this glorious mini-heatwave, here are 15 sunny beer gardens you could enjoy in Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen.

The sun has been shining in North Kirklees and temperatures are expected to hit 25C later today (Thursday).

And with the balmy, sunny weather lasting (fingers crossed) into the Early May Bank Holiday weekend, many people will be looking to make the most of it in one of the district’s great beer gardens.

So, with the help of Google Reviews, we’ve taken a look at just some of the best rated pubs with a beer garden and outdoor seating where you can enjoy a drink in the sun!

Mill Valley Taprooms, South Parade, Cleckheaton - 4.8/5, based on 170 reviews.

1. Mill Valley Taprooms

Mill Valley Taprooms, South Parade, Cleckheaton - 4.8/5, based on 170 reviews. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
The Flowerpot, Calder Road, Mirfield - 4.6/5, based on 763 reviews.

2. The Flowerpot

The Flowerpot, Calder Road, Mirfield - 4.6/5, based on 763 reviews. Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
The West Riding Refreshment Rooms, Wellington Road, Dewsbury - 4.6/5, based on 863 reviews.

3. The West Riding Refreshment Rooms

The West Riding Refreshment Rooms, Wellington Road, Dewsbury - 4.6/5, based on 863 reviews. Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
The Chain Bar, Cheapside, Cleckheaton - 4.7/5, based on 75 reviews.

4. The Chain Bar

The Chain Bar, Cheapside, Cleckheaton - 4.7/5, based on 75 reviews. Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:DewsburyMirfieldBatleyGoogleNorth Kirklees
News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice