The sun has been shining in North Kirklees and temperatures are expected to hit 25C later today (Thursday).
And with the balmy, sunny weather lasting (fingers crossed) into the Early May Bank Holiday weekend, many people will be looking to make the most of it in one of the district’s great beer gardens.
So, with the help of Google Reviews, we’ve taken a look at just some of the best rated pubs with a beer garden and outdoor seating where you can enjoy a drink in the sun!
1. Mill Valley Taprooms
Mill Valley Taprooms, South Parade, Cleckheaton - 4.8/5, based on 170 reviews. Photo: National World
2. The Flowerpot
The Flowerpot, Calder Road, Mirfield - 4.6/5, based on 763 reviews. Photo: Google Street View
3. The West Riding Refreshment Rooms
The West Riding Refreshment Rooms, Wellington Road, Dewsbury - 4.6/5, based on 863 reviews. Photo: Google Street View
4. The Chain Bar
The Chain Bar, Cheapside, Cleckheaton - 4.7/5, based on 75 reviews. Photo: Google Street View
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.