The sun has been shining in North Kirklees and temperatures are expected to hit 25C later today (Thursday).

And with the balmy, sunny weather lasting (fingers crossed) into the Early May Bank Holiday weekend, many people will be looking to make the most of it in one of the district’s great beer gardens.

So, with the help of Google Reviews, we’ve taken a look at just some of the best rated pubs with a beer garden and outdoor seating where you can enjoy a drink in the sun!

Mill Valley Taprooms, South Parade, Cleckheaton - 4.8/5, based on 170 reviews.

The Flowerpot, Calder Road, Mirfield - 4.6/5, based on 763 reviews.

The West Riding Refreshment Rooms, Wellington Road, Dewsbury - 4.6/5, based on 863 reviews.