One of Ian Walker's 12 best images

12 of the best images from Ian Walker of Batley and District Camera Club

One of the events at Batley and District Camera Club is “My 12 best images”.

By Dominic Brown
Sunday, 27th March 2022, 5:00 pm

This involves a member giving a short lecture about their photography and showing their best 12 images.

This month we feature the 12 best images from Ian Walker, one of the club’s long-standing members.

Meetings are held weekly on a Tuesday evening at 7.30pm.

Speakers at upcoming lectures include Joyce Simpson, a digital artist, and press photographer Charlotte Graham.

For more information and the programme for the rest of the season, visit the club’s website - www.batleycameraclub.uk

1. 12 best images

Photo by Ian Walker

Photo Sales

2. 12 best images

Photo by Ian Walker

Photo Sales

3. 12 best images

Photo by Ian Walker

Photo Sales

4. 12 best images

Photo by Ian Walker

Photo Sales
Batley
Next Page
Page 1 of 3