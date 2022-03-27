12 of the best images from Ian Walker of Batley and District Camera Club

This involves a member giving a short lecture about their photography and showing their best 12 images.
This month we feature the 12 best images from Ian Walker, one of the club’s long-standing members.
Meetings are held weekly on a Tuesday evening at 7.30pm.
Speakers at upcoming lectures include Joyce Simpson, a digital artist, and press photographer Charlotte Graham.
For more information and the programme for the rest of the season, visit the club’s website - www.batleycameraclub.uk
