12 groups in North Kirklees to get Co-op funding as cost of living crisis hits

Volunteers at Cleckheaton Food Bank

12 local causes - including Birstall Community Partnership, Cleckheaton Food Bank and the Spen Valley District Scouts - are set to receive a grant to help them deliver projects in their community.

Rebecca Birkbeck, director, community and membership at the Co-op, said: “We know that this year is going to be another incredibly challenging year for local causes and communities.

"With the cost of living rising dramatically already this year, charities are likely to bear the brunt of people being more conscious about their spending.

“At the Co-op we work hard to bring people together to ‘co-operate for a fairer world’.

"Our members focus their support on mental well-being, access to food and providing opportunities for young people, because we know all of these make a huge contribution to fairer, more resilient and happier communities.

"We are delighted to welcome a new round of causes to our Local Community Fund, providing much needed support for people in their local communities and making the world a fairer place.”

In November, it was announced that 15 causes in Dewsbury had received £75,888 from the Local Community Fund, taking the total since 2016 to £479,564.

Rebecca added: “The more members that select a local cause, the more funding they receive.

"Simply by shopping at Co-op and selecting a cause, you can make a real difference in your local community.”

Thanks to Co-op members, more than £84m has been raised for over 25,000 causes since 2016, simply by choosing Co-op branded products and services.