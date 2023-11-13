11 famous people you might not know were born in Dewsbury and Batley

4 . Mike Stephenson

Mike is an English rugby league commentator and former player well known for being part of Sky’s TV coverage of the Super League. He played at club level for Dewsbury, Australian side Penrith and for Yorkshire and Great Britain, with whom he won the 1972 Rugby League World Cup. He played in the hooker position for most of his playing career. He is also responsible for the setting-up of the Rugby League Heritage Centre at the George Hotel in Huddersfield and was appointed an MBE for his services to rugby league and sports broadcasting in the New Year Honours List 2017. Photo: sub