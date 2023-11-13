11 famous people you might not know were born in Dewsbury and Batley

Plenty of famous people - from Olympic champions and novelists to ground-breaking politicians and singer-songwriters – have been born in Dewsbury and Batley.
Here are ten familiar faces who were born in the towns.
1. Gordan Rollings
Gordon Charles Rollings was an English actor who was born in Batley in 1926. Gordon made an uncredited screen appearance in the Beatles' film A Hard Day's Night, as well as featuring in both Superman films directed by Richard Lester. He also made an appearance in TV shows Z-Cars and Play School before appearing in Coronation Street, in which he played the character of Charlie Moffitt. Gordon later appeared in the BBC children's television show Jackanory, narrated The Herbs, and featured in an advert for John Smith's Bitter. Photo: sub
2. Andrew Morton
Andrew is a writer, journalist and biographer of royalty and celebrities. He has published biographies of royal figures such as Diana, Princess of Wales and celebrity subjects including Tom Cruise, Madonna, Angelina Jolie and Monica Lewinsky. Andrew attended Temple Moor Boy's Grammar School, Leeds and Sussex University where he studied history. After university, he became a tabloid journalist and worked for three London tabloids, the Daily Star, News of the World and the Daily Mail, until 1987. Photo: sub
3. Leigh Bromby
Leigh is a retired footballer who played as a defender and is currently the head of football operations at Huddersfield Town. Born in Dewsbury on June 2, 1980, he started his footballing career when he was spotted by Daniel Firth at Whitechapel Middle School, Cleckheaton. He then joined Liversedge FC before being spotted by Sheffield Wednesday. Leigh went on to have a professional football career playing for several clubs including Leeds United. Photo: sub
4. Mike Stephenson
Mike is an English rugby league commentator and former player well known for being part of Sky’s TV coverage of the Super League. He played at club level for Dewsbury, Australian side Penrith and for Yorkshire and Great Britain, with whom he won the 1972 Rugby League World Cup. He played in the hooker position for most of his playing career. He is also responsible for the setting-up of the Rugby League Heritage Centre at the George Hotel in Huddersfield and was appointed an MBE for his services to rugby league and sports broadcasting in the New Year Honours List 2017. Photo: sub