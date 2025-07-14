The annual event, which was first held in 2017, returned to Wilton Park, on Bradford Road, on Sunday, June 29, and saw lots of live entertainment as well as a variety of stalls from organisations, charities and community groups.

British drag-performing star Anna Phylactic, who has appeared in TV shows and movies including Dragula and Everybody's Talking About Jamie, headlined the event, while there were also performances from Anita Biff, Betty Spooks, Arina Fox, Ariel 51, PJ Taylor, Kieron K and BCM Stars.

Alaska Winter-Dye, who will be the new co-chair of Batley Pride going forward, said:

“Thank you to everyone who came and made Batley Pride 2025 happen. To the stalls, the food vendors, our volunteers and committee members, as well as everyone who just came and had fun, thank you all.”

Rio Freestone, who will be co-chairing with Alaska, said:

“I want to say thank you to all of the fabulous acts both old and new that we had on that stage. They all brought something different to an amazing event.

“And a special thanks to Anna Phylactic and her management for being patient with us whilst we put on our first big headliner for the event.

“She was such a class act who educated the audience on queer history and entertained everyone at the event with a fabulous live set.”

In a plea for more committee members to ensure the event continues in the future, Alaska added:

“We are losing a few committee members and we really want to keep Batley Pride going so please come along to our annual General meeting at Batley Butterfly House on August 10, at 12pm.

“We would love to have you on board.”

Take a look at these fabulous pictures from this year’s “amazing” Batley Pride event.

