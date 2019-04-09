People spring into action for tidy-up mission

Paula Sherriff MP recently hosted litter picks around her constituency in support of Keep Britain Tidy’s Great British Spring Clean.

Miss Sherriff joined more than 75 local people who grabbed litter pickers and bin bags to take part in community clean ups in Kirkburton, Dewsbury and Clayton West.

Large haul: More than 100 bin bags full of rubbish was collected.

The Great British Spring Clean, which runs until Tuesday, April 23, will see up to half a million people taking action to clean up streets, parks and beaches across the country.

Miss Sherriff said: “What a tonic it was to be out in the fresh air, litter picking in Kirkburton, Dewsbury and Clayton West at the weekend! More than 100 bin bags worth collected.

“Thanks to over 75 members of the community who joined us – I’m so proud that the campaign had such an amazing response.

“I wanted to help with The Great British Spring Clean as it is really important to encourage everyone to love where we live.

Litter pickers: Searching high and low for items.

“It was great to see people getting hands on and really making such a positive difference to our area.”