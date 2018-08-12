Paws for Cause will be res-hounding success

A new event to raise funds for the Kirklees mayor’s chosen charities has received a round of ap-paws.

RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield, Bradford and District and Kirklees Hospice said they were delighted to be collaborating on the event after being chosen as Mayor Gwen Lowe’s charities of the year.

The two good causes, along with the mayor, are hosting the ‘Paws for a Cause’ charity dog show at Sands Recreation Park, Holmfirth, on Saturday, August 18, between noon and 4pm.

Paws for a Cause will feature a fun dog show, have a go agility, local trade stalls, games plus food and drink for all of the Kirklees community and their canines to enjoy.

Fay Gibbons, events coordinator for RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield and Bradford said: “This is such an exciting opportunity for both of our charities and we’re thrilled to be able to bring the event to the local community.

“We can’t thank Mayor Gwen Lowe enough for all of her encouragement and support, and for choosing our local RSPCA and the Hospice to raise funds for this year.

“We hope that with the support of the Kirklees community we can raise vital funds for two very important local charities.”