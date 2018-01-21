Paul frames up for top awards

Monday 8 January was judging night for five print competitions at Dewsbury Photographic Group.

One member, Paul Harrison, managed to produce four of the five winning prints, which was an outstanding achievement against a high number of entries in all categories .

Paul Harrisons image entitled This is going to be wet.

The Mono People Study for the Ian Gregg Cup was won by Paul Harrison for his depiction of a lady ‘Preparing Sticky Rice’

The Colour People Study for the Moffat Trophy was won by Paul Rothery for his portrait of ‘Chelsey’.

The Colour Sports Action Print for the Ian Newsome Sports Action Cup was won by Paul Harrison for his portrayal entitled, ‘This Is Going To Be Wet’

The Mono Sport Action print for the FJL Tankard was won by Paul Harrison for his photograph, ‘Over We Go’

Paul Harrisons photograph Over we go.

The Colour Nature Print for the Colour Nature Trophy was won by Paul Harrison for his representation of ‘Gannet Love Birds’

There were a large amount of entries in each section and the evening was very well attended.

Paul Harrisons representation of Gannet Love Birds.