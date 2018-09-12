Passenger killed in fatal Wakefield crash is named

Police have released the identity of a man who died in a three-vehicle crash in Kirkhamgate on Sunday.

Ali Ahmed, aged 21, was the front seat passenger in a silver VW Golf when it hit a second parked Volkswagen Golf on Batley Road at around 9.15pm.

The VW Golf was also in collision with a Massey Ferguson tractor, before colliding with a wall.

Mr Ahmed, from Thornhill Lees, was fatally injured in the collision.

The driver of the vehicle, a 27-year-old man, suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital.

The driver of the tractor was not injured.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log number 1914 of 09/09.