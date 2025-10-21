Travel with Katie Butler of Total Travel: Looking ahead - summer 2027 holidays already on sale

Yes, you read that correctly – summer 2027 holidays are already on sale. While it may feel like we’ve barely packed away the flip-flops from this year’s summer break and may not have thought about 2026, major tour operators Jet2holidays and TUI have wasted no time launching their summer 2027 programmes – and they did this in the very same week. I really wish I was THIS organised, but believe it or not, many people are.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you are wondering why the travel industry moves so far in advance, the answer is fairly straightforward. Increasingly, we find that customers like to book earlier than ever to secure the best choice of accommodation, flight times and most importantly for families, access to limited free child places.

By booking early you can also spread the cost over a longer period, which is becoming a more attractive option given the current economic climate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jet2holidays have gone big this year, launching their summer 2027 programme with over 19 million seats on sale across 470 routes. In terms of new additions, there are six new routes to look out for: Bergerac (from both Birmingham and Manchester), Jersey (from Manchester), Skiathos (from Edinburgh), and both Costa de Almeria and La Palma (from London Stansted). These additions are in response to customer demand for more choice and flexibility.

Believe it or not Summer 2027 is waiting for you, say Leanne and Karen at Total Travel.

City break lovers, take note: Jet2 is expected to announce even more short-haul city destinations for summer 2027 in the coming weeks so definitely keep your eyes peeled.

TUI has also entered the scene with a huge summer 2027 rollout. They are offering includes more than 2,200 beach properties across 70 destinations, featuring well-known brands like TUI BLUE, TUI Magic Life, TUI Suneo, and Holiday Village. A key focus for TUI this time around is flexibility – whether that’s through multi-centre holidays, family deals, or long-haul escorted tours.

One major highlight is the expansion of free kids’ places, now extended to long-haul favourites like Mexico and the Dominican Republic – a first for TUI. These free places are also available across more familiar favourites such as Greece, Cyprus, Egypt, Turkey and Florida, with availability during the school holidays as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the more adventurous traveller, TUI’s expanded tours programme offers an array of new itineraries. Among the most eye-catching is a new 13-night “Charming China & Vibrant Hong Kong” tour, offering a deep dive into East Asia’s cultural and historical highlights. There are also tours now available in destinations such as Peru, Brazil, Costa Rica, Jordan and Japan, in addition to closer-to-home options in Italy, Croatia and Morocco.

A brief overview of what was booking last week and Summer 2027 was not top sales for new bookings, in-fact once again it was late deals that lead the way. November moved to being the top selling month last week with 11% share and December was 2nd with 9% share of the bookings. Late bookings accounted for 29% share of the total bookings.

The top three selling destinations based on passenger numbers which were Tenerife, cruises departing from Southampton and Majorca.