Travel with Katie Butler of Total Travel: From sea to Sangria: This week in travel

Column: Travel with Katie Butler of Total Travel. If you are someone who enjoys cruising, there's some big news from P&O Cruises that you may want to know about. From December 2026, two of their smaller adult-only ships, Aurora and Arcadia, will welcome guests of all ages on selected sailings. This marks a shift for the cruise line, as they respond to the growing popularity of multi-generational travel – where grandparents, parents, and children holiday together.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These selected family-friendly sailings will offer children’s menus, family entertainment, and helpful extras like bottle-warming facilities. The first of these cruises include a short 4-night Rotterdam break on Aurora in December 2026, and a 16-night sailing around Spain, Portugal and the Canary Islands on Arcadia just before Christmas that same year. Bookings opened on 7th October, with additional itineraries for winter 2027-28 available from the 14th.

Meanwhile, Spain has once again proven itself to be a favourite with UK holidaymakers welcoming over 13 million British visitors between January and August this year. While the summer saw only a slight increase, it’s the quieter ‘shoulder seasons’ — spring and autumn that have really surged, particularly in places like the Balearic Islands and Costa del Sol. Despite the recent headlines around anti-tourism protests in destinations like Majorca and Barcelona, officials have reported no noticeable drop in visitor numbers or spending. However, the issue has sparked a new national campaign titled “Think You Know Spain? Think Again,” aimed at encouraging travel to less-crowded areas such as Zaragoza, which will be one of the best places to view the solar eclipse in August 2026. The Spanish government is also working on long-term strategies to balance tourism more sustainably, spreading visitors across the country and reducing pressure on its busiest regions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Looking further ahead, Newmarket Holidays has just released its 2027 European escorted tour programme – a full three months earlier than usual. The move comes after a significant increase in short-haul bookings, with particular interest in cultural and scenic trips. On offer are tours through Southern Italy, journeys along Switzerland’s stunning Centovalli Railway, and relaxed breaks by Lake Maggiore. With 80% of the programme already live and more tours coming soon, it’s clear that many are already planning their next adventure well in advance.

Alcotraz Experience Manchester

Closer to home, not all experiences need a passport. Last weekend, some of our team ventured to Manchester for the day and enjoyed the immersive Alcotraz Prison cocktail bar, a fun and theatrical experience where guests bring their own spirit to ‘smuggle in’ past the guards. With actors, prison jumpsuits, and a bit of light-hearted mischief, it made for a truly memorable outing. It's available for around £97 for two people (ages 18+), and it's a great option for something different – whether you’re planning a birthday surprise, a night out or a Christmas pressie with a difference.

And finally, here’s a quick look at what was booking last week. October 2025 continues to be the most popular travel month, taking 14% of bookings, with May 2026 close behind at 11%. Late getaways making up 33% of all new bookings last week. In terms of where people are heading, Tenerife took the top spot, followed by Turkey in second place, and Palma/Majorca in third.