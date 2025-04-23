Travel with Katie Butler: Leeds Bradford Airport unveils first animation of terminal expansion

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

At the click of a finger we say goodbye to April and ‘ola’ as we welcome May and the start of the summer ‘late booking period’. Just as we have 'peaks' in the travel industry which is our busiest time (January/February when we make the most amount of new bookings), we also have the 'Martini months'. I guess you are wandering what on earth this could mean?

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When the summer starts in May and throughout our summer months it is an extremely popular time to book a last-minute holiday, usually to travel within eight-12 weeks of booking.

We find that many customers may have ruled out a summer holiday and then decide quite late – that they do indeed want to go on an overseas holiday after all. Ordinarily, late deal customers just want to get away at some point – to somewhere – and at a price that suits their budget. Hence 'Martini months’ – from the iconic song – Any Time, Any Place, Anywhere in the 1970s Martini adverts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With summer just around the corner we were delighted last week to have an unexpected visit from Nathan, the travel trade and community engagement executive at Leeds Bradford Airport; who brought along his ‘boss’, Damian, Chief Operating Officer & Accountable Manager.

CGI visuals to showcase an exciting glimpse into its transformative £100 million terminal expansion.

They were extremely excited (as we were to see) a new video and visuals that have been released to showcase an exciting glimpse into Leeds Bradford Airport transformative £100 million terminal expansion. The major redevelopment, set to be completed in time for the summer 2025 holidays, is designed to elevate passenger experience while reinforcing the airport’s commitment to sustainability and regional economic growth.

The latest video and images bring to life what you can expect when you visit the new terminal, providing a more expansive look at the new space. The new departure lounge, meticulously designed for optimal passenger comfort, will feature enhanced seating areas and an improved retail and dining offering.

Meanwhile, a striking exterior view highlights the terminal’s contemporary design, showcasing LBA’s vision for a state of the art, efficient, and environmentally friendly airport. The visuals also show the new baggage reclaim area designed to streamline to arrivals process for travellers, plus the upgraded passport control area, which will incorporate cutting-edge security technology, ensuring a smoother and more secure journey for all passengers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has certainly been a long time coming as more and more airlines are choosing to fly from Leeds Bradford airport and of course the continued growth of Jet2.com & Jet2holidays.

CGI visuals to showcase an exciting glimpse into its transformative £100 million terminal expansion.

The first phase of the regeneration project is scheduled for completion in summer 2025, at which point guests will be welcomed into the new terminal extension. Following this milestone, attention will shift to phase two of the project, which focuses on redeveloping the existing terminal to further enhance the airport’s overall infrastructure.

Damian Ives, Chief Operating Officer & Accountable Manager at Leeds Bradford Airport, said: “We want to ensure that every passenger travelling through LBA has an easy, stress-free start to their journey. This investment is an essential part of streamlining our processes and making travelling through LBA an easier and more pleasant experience for everyone."

Exciting times indeed for our local airport and I have been promised a first hand tour in the very near future. Watch this space!