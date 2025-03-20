Political Opinion: This Government is taking bold action to rebuild Britain

It has been another busy few weeks since I last wrote – locally, nationally and internationally.

In recent weeks, the Prime Minister and the Chancellor met with the Ukrainian President to pledge further support to Ukraine, including by signing the UK-Ukraine Bilateral Agreement to deliver £2.26bn of new funding to the country, which will be repaid using profits from sanctioned Russian sovereign assets, and a £1.6bn deal to supply thousands of air defence missiles. The PM welcomed European leaders to London for a summit to discuss support for Ukraine, and have a unified front against Putin’s illegal invasion, following three years of brutal war.

The Government have been working hard to deliver for the people of Britain, and the people of Spen Valley. Just in the last month, we have seen announcements including; measures to crack down on child sexual abuse material online, a package of ground-breaking technologies to improve breast cancer screening as part of the National Cancer Plan, a plan to cut energy bills for millions of people living in privately rented homes, a crack down on illegal online knife sales with a new dedicated policing unit and tougher penalties for those possessing a knife, and agreeing a new contract with GPs to end the 8AM scramble for appointments and bring back the family doctor.

I have spent quite a lot of time in Parliament in the last few weeks working on my Private Members’ Bill, which if passed, would allow terminally ill adults choice at the end of life. The bills committee has been scrutinising it line by line and taking questions and amendments from fellow MPs.

My diary in the constituency has been packed with visits, meetings and events across Spen Valley, where I get the chance to hear from constituents about the issues that are affecting them, and see some of the fantastic initiatives going on in our area.

I heard from the team at the TransPennine Route Upgrade about the regeneration of Mirfield Train Station at my ‘Friends of Mirfield’ meeting for local businesses, voluntary groups and sports clubs. I joined the team at ‘Sit & Be Fit’ at Birkenshaw Methodist Church, to support them with a £200 donation. I was very pleased to support St Mary’s Church in Mirfield’s Warm Space and Friendship Cafe as my Charity of the Month.

I caught up with the Jasper’s Journey family at their fantastic event at Birkenshaw CE Primary School providing Cardiac Screening for young people. The inspirational family have turned their personal tragedy into something truly amazing and I am always very proud to support their work.

I attended a Mirfield Town Council meeting along with Deputy Mayor of West Yorkshire and Police and Crime Commissioner Alison Lowe, and Chief Superintendent Jim Griffiths, to discuss how to tackle crime and anti-social behaviour.

I am looking forward to heading into the spring months and continuing to work hard with my team for Spen Valley.

You can contact me at [email protected].

