Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries freezes the BBC licence fee for two years. Photo: Getty Images

Michael Hutchinson writes: Our worst fears are being realised.

The Government intends to undermine independent, quality broadcasting by cutting the BBC licence fee.

Such action might be expected of some tin-pot dictatorship but it is totally inappropriate in this country.

However, it seems to be part of the extremist mind-set of right-wing Governments, including that in Westminster, to control broadcasting.

If the licence fee were to be replaced by Government grant it would draw the BBC too close to Government.

If a change to funding was by advertising, it would also undermine the BBC’s independence.

The Government has not explained how the BBC should be paid for, or if it wants it to exist at all, but the licence fee is probably the least worst option.

The Government claims reductions in the licence fee would benefit poorer families.

This might seem credible if it were not busy raising costs, e.g. through national insurance, in a way that will hit the less well-off hardest.

This undermining of our BBC is supported by Dewsbury’s MP.

I do not remember it being part of his or the Tory Party election manifesto.

It is further evidence that you cannot trust the Tories to do the right thing.