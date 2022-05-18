LETTERS: We need the police to deter vandals in Dewsbury

Charlie Chaplin artwork in Dewsbury has been defaced by vandals. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

H Trotter writes: Well the wall painting on Union Street lasted just 24 hours before somebody decided to spray an obscene gesture in red paint!

This just sums up what Dewsbury has to contend with.

We need more policing to move vandals on.

Groups who are drinking also need moving on and banning from the town centre.

The groups leave litter and can be very intimidating, especially when they are drunk or high on other substances.

I see we have another 24-hour slot machine arcade opening, taking up another retail unit. This does not enhance the town.

I thought Dewsbury had a plan for the town?

A plan to encourage different businesses into the area – not more betting shops and shops that sell alcohol.

We have all heard the warnings and about the helplines for people that struggle with addictions of alcohol and gambling and what are we doing?

Making a difficult situation worse and not helping those individuals who are trying to recover.

It only encourages anti-social behaviour and turns what was our lovely town into a no-go-area.