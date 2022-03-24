LETTERS: This won’t green up high streets in Cleckheaton, Batley and Heckmondwike

Peter Fawcett writes: I note in your story “£77,900 to green up high streets in Cleckheaton, Batley and Heckmondwike” the following quote: “The council has worked with landscape architects to pull together a list of plants that will be suitable for the planters - these include herbaceous perennials, grasses, ferns and shrubs which will provide colour and interest all year round, including attractive seed heads during the autumn months and early winter.”

The above makes me suspicious that the planters will contain no colourful flowering plants as all the above selected from the planters are green only.

Also last June, in an article about Green Park in Heckmondwike, Councillor Will Simpson, cabinet member for culture and Greener Kirklees, said: “The original cherry blossom trees had reached the end of their life and were replaced by three cherry trees gifted to the park by the Japanese embassy to celebrate cherry blossom season.

Cleckheaton town centre

“We are also exploring additional tree planting to replace the original donated cherry blossoms, further brightening up the space for local residents.”