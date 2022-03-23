LETTERS: Thanks for help and donations for Ukraine appeal
From: Richard Sands, Westborough Methodist Church, Dewsbury
Richard Sands writes: On behalf of Westborough Methodist Church I would like to thank the Dewsbury Reporter for making the people of Dewsbury and the surrounding area aware of our Ukrainian support group that has been opened at our church.
Westborough Methodist Church has been inundated with donations from the general public and also offers of help by people to sort the items collected and deliver leaflets to make more people aware of our appeal.
The volunteers say they are overwhelmed with the generosity of the public – donating clothes for all age groups, medication, pain killers, sleeping bags, sanitary products, toiletries, batteries and much more.
Many thanks for everyone’s help and donations. We would also like to thank the three Dewsbury West councillors - Darren O’Donovan, Mumtaz Hussain and Mussarat Pervaiz - for help towards funding our overheads.
The good news today is our first shipment of goods will be on its way this week with the help and guidance of the Yorkshire Aid Convoy, but please do not stop donating as we will be open as long as we are needed. Many thanks from the support team at Westborough Church and other churches in the area.