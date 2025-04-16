Kim Leadbeater MP: Keeping our local community looking clean and beautiful

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Parliament hasn’t been sitting over Easter, apart from an emergency session to help secure the future of British Steel.

For me this has meant more time to spend in the constituency, the part of the job I enjoy most, as well as to reflect on events since the start of the year.

While there’s been a lot of upheaval internationally, here at home Labour has delivered £1.6 billion to local councils to tackle potholes, £150K for improving flood defences in Mirfield, alongside cuts to hospital waiting lists, reforms to pharmacies

and reducing red tape in the NHS to give patients easier access to consultations and increasing funding for the supply of medicines.

I was proud to help organise litter picking events in Heckmondwike and Cleckheaton, and join many more in Mirfield, Roberttown and East Bierley.

A further £415million for the Trans Pennine Route upgrade will deliver better services for rail passengers and make Mirfield train station fully accessible.

I love our local area which is why I was delighted to see the annual Great British Spring Clean, organised by Keep Britain Tidy, take place across Spen Valley. I was proud to help organise litter picking events in Heckmondwike and Cleckheaton, and join many more in Mirfield, Roberttown and East Bierley – arranged by some of the wonderful community groups we have in the constituency, including Mirfield in

Bloom, Roberttown in Bloom and East Bierley Village Preservation Society.

It was also exciting to facilitate the launch of Keep Britain Tidy’s new ‘Litter Pact’ project which focuses on behavioural change to tackle the epidemic of littering. Keeping our local community looking clean and beautiful is something that is really important to me, and I hope this project gives everyone in Spen Valley a chance to play their part.

In the past few weeks, I have had meetings with the council and the West Yorkshire Combined Authority to discuss plans for the local area, including the strategy to combat violence against women and girls. I also met with Change Grow Live in

Mirfield to see their Night Safety Bus – where they provide support with alcohol and drugs use, and the Ask For Angela scheme.

And it’s always a pleasure to catch up with the inspirational local campaigner, 14-year-old Zach Eagling, who is fighting to

improve access on public transport for people with disabilities.

Internationally, I was pleased to see the Prime Minister show leadership on the world stage, forging a Coalition of the Willing to build a sustainable peace in Ukraine showing Labour’s readiness to take a leading role internationally to facilitate a just end to this terrible conflict.

In the Middle East, the ceasefire deal agreed between

Israel and Hamas was a moment of huge hope and relief. Sadly it didn’t hold and once again hundreds of Palestinian civilians have been killed in a renewed assault in Gaza while dozens of hostages still have not been released.

I mourn the loss of every civilian life and I know our ministers are working closely with partners to advance the cause of peace, as more bloodshed is not in the interests of the

Palestinian or Israeli people.

I hope you and your loved ones have been enjoying a happy Easter break.

Thank you for reading.

Best wishes,

Kim

