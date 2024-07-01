Crafting Our Future: Empowering Spen Valleys Next Generation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As I walk through our community and speak with many of you at your doorsteps, I am constantly reminded of our shared hopes and dreams for our children's future. It's a topic that touches the heart of every conversation, and it’s clear that we all want the best for the next generation.

One of the key areas where we can make a significant impact is in the education and development of practical skills for our children. When I was growing up, my favourite subject in school was CDT (Craft, Design, and Technology). It was a class that allowed me to learn by doing, to engage my hands and my mind in creating something tangible. Whether it was building a small bridge from wood and paper or making a uniquely shaped jewellery box—I still remember the triangle-shaped one I crafted—the sense of accomplishment was immense.

Today, our children have access to even more advanced tools and technologies. My own kids are making mobile phone stands and console game controllers using CAD software, a testament to how much things have evolved. Yet, the core value remains the same: learning a craft, a skill that combines creativity and practicality, is invaluable. It equips our children not only with the ability to create but also with problem-solving skills, patience, and the confidence that comes from seeing a project through to completion.

I am a maker, and the sense of achievement cannot be matched when working with some of the most advanced technologies and services to create things. In my spare time, I make wood furniture, board games like chess boards, and cosplay props for anime. Children have incredible imaginations and ideas, and I want to show them that learning a craft is important, even if it is for self-satisfaction.

I work in research and development, spanning fields from engineering and life sciences to food and beverage and software. I am privileged to be on this lifelong learning path. We need to instil the same enthusiasm in our youth for the future. We should be encouraging them to become makers, whether it is in the arts, crafts, or trades. Many have said apprenticeships are the way forward. The industries of the past fostered environments that enabled this, but as digitalisation has become the key industry, we have lost many skilled areas that we must bring back.

We must go one step further. Let's create crafting clubs and work with industry and local businesses to help the youth bring their imaginations to life. These clubs can teach them skills not only in joinery, carpentry, plumbing, construction, electrical work, and brick-laying but also in more advanced areas like digital content creation. While many young people aspire to become influencers and earn a living through passive income, we must ensure they do not miss out on becoming the makers of the future.

As the independent candidate for Spen Valley, I am committed to supporting our youth and creating the right environments for them to succeed not just in school but also in their early adulthood. This will pave the way for prosperous future careers in whatever they choose to pursue.

Javed Bashir Independent Candidate Spen Valley

In our conversations, many of you have shared your own stories of how practical skills have shaped your lives and careers. These stories reaffirm the importance of maintaining and enhancing such educational opportunities for our children. By fostering an environment where they can learn, innovate, and create, we are investing in their future and, by extension, the future of our community.

As we move forward together, let us continue to support and advocate for practical, hands-on learning in our schools. Let us ensure that our children have the resources and encouragement they need to explore their talents and interests. Our collective effort can make a significant difference in their lives and the overall well-being of our community.

Thank you for your ongoing support and commitment to our children's future. Together, we can build a brighter tomorrow, one that is rich with creativity, skill, and opportunity.