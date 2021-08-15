How Dewsbury MP Mark Eastwood is spending the summer recess

Mr Eastwood at The Great Yorkshire Show in Harrogate

After an extraordinary and challenging year, every one of them should be proud of their hard work and achievements. Moving forward, I wish everyone well as they take the next steps forward in their lives.

With Parliament in recess, it has afforded me more time to get out and about across the constituency to visit various businesses and organisations.

I would like to congratulate Shaffia Khatun and the team at SKY Positive Minds, who have been awarded the prestigious Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service.

Mr Eastwood on a visit to the Moonlight Trust in Dewsbury

This award is a fantastic achievement and is the highest award given to volunteer groups across the UK.

It was a pleasure to attend their award ceremony hosted by Ed Anderson, the Lord Lieutenant for West Yorkshire.

Taylors of Mirfield kindly invited me to attend their recent Wood Turning Open Day, and it was great to visit and see such a large turnout.

Wood turning is a crucial element relating to the furniture industry. However, there is a lack of skilled operatives which needs addressing, and I am currently working with Kirklees College to try and address this need.

Mr Eastwood opening the Princess of Wales Jobcentre in Dewsbury

The Dewsbury constituency has the third-largest furniture manufacturing base in the United Kingdom.

And having worked in the furniture industry for over 15 years, I am determined to see this sector grow further.

It was an honour to cut the ribbon to officially open the Princess of Wales Jobcentre in Dewsbury.

Many thanks to the Jobcentre team for giving me a tour of their building, which offers real, tailored support to help job seekers overcome challenges and get into work.

I’d also like to say a big thank you to deputy headteacher Pat Barker, of Pentland Infant and Nursery School in Savile Town, for inviting me to the school to discuss their successful road safety campaign.

This was followed by an excellent question and answer session from groups of very inquisitive pupils.

It was also good to visit everyone at the Moonlight Trust in Dewsbury to present them with a copy of my maiden speech from last year, in which I paid tribute to the trust for their incredible work helping the community during the pandemic.

Although not in the constituency, I also had an enjoyable and productive visit to the Great Yorkshire Show, where I met Stuart Roberts, the National Farmers Union deputy president, along with the Yorkshire Regiment Association and Cadets from the Astrea Dearne Academy.

With the majority of Covid restrictions having now ended, I am delighted to now be able to participate in the Police and Fire Service Parliamentary scheme.

I will have to commit to at least 15 days a year to enable me to look at all aspects of the Police and Fire Service.

I look forward to keeping you updated on my progress.

