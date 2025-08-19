Column: Travel with Katie Butler of Total Travel: Family holidays, Regional Airports and What’s Booking

This week, we welcomed back Leanne from her holiday in Salou, located on Costa Dorada in mainland Spain. While the sunshine and sangria were no doubt a highlight, what stood out most was how her trip tapped into a continuing travel trend — the multi-generational holiday.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leanne wasn’t travelling solo. She was accompanied by her brother, his family, and their parents, making it a full family affair — three generations enjoying time away together. It is a trend I have covered more than once this year, and for good reason. Since the pandemic, more families have chosen to holiday together, combining quality time with the practical benefits of shared accommodation and of course childcare. Salou really does have something for everyone. With its long stretches of family-friendly beaches, nearby theme parks like Port Aventura, and relaxed Mediterranean vibe, it is a destination where young children, teens, and grandparents can all find something to enjoy. And judging by Leanne’s feedback, it did just that. Her flight departed at 6am from Leeds Bradford Airport — right in the middle of the busy school summer holidays. But rather than the queues and chaos you might expect at that time of year and time of day, Leanne was pleasantly surprised to be checked in and through security in under twenty minutes. Remembering, of course, the newly introduced airport security rules at Leeds Bradford. Liquids and electronic devices can now stay in your hand luggage, removing one of the biggest holdups in security process

While on the subject of regional airports, many of us in this part of the country continue to watch developments at Doncaster Sheffield Airport. As regular readers will know, the airport ceased operations in 2022, despite strong local support for its continued use. However, next month could bring news on whether it will finally reopen in 2026. A final decision is expected that could see planes taking off once again from Doncaster next year. For many travellers in our area, the return of Doncaster Airport would be a welcome option, closer than Manchester or East Midlands, and with the potential for less congestion and quicker access. While there’s still a bit of a wait ahead, there’s a sense of hope building locally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Turning to the booking trend from the past week, September came out on top as the most popular departure month for new bookings, claiming 17% of total sales. October followed closely behind, taking a 13% share. Yes, late bookings continue to dominate the market, accounting for 42% of last week’s total. As for destinations, Turkey retained its spot at number one, continuing its reign as a firm favourite for sun-seekers. In second place was Majorca always a dependable choice with its mix of beaches, culture, and easy access. Tenerife completed the top three.

Sunny Salou

Whether you're planning a late summer escape, thinking ahead to half term, or waiting for news from Doncaster, there’s plenty happening on the travel front. And if Leanne’s experience is anything to go by, the joys of travelling with family — even at 3am — are still very much in fashion.