Column: Travel with Katie Butler of Total Travel: Cruise insights from the Queen Mary 2 and Marella’s big news for 2027

Ready to board Queen Mary 2

Last week, we had the fantastic opportunity to send two of our team members, Alison and Katie H, to Liverpool for a day onboard one of the world’s most iconic ships, Cunard’s Queen Mary 2. While she was docked in Liverpool, the pair boarded for a full ship visit, and it’s safe to say they came back buzzing with excitement (and plenty of notes!).

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ship visits like this are a crucial part of our training and development as knowledgeable agents. Reading brochures and online reviews can only get you so far but actually stepping foot onboard, seeing the staterooms with your own eyes, tasting the food, and soaking up the atmosphere is where real knowledge comes from. And it’s that hands-on experience that we love to pass on to our customers and share with the rest of our team.

Alison and Katie’s day began with a train ride over to Liverpool, followed by a warm welcome from Cunard representatives as they boarded the Queen Mary 2. They were treated to a guided tour of the ship’s most luxurious areas, including some of the exquisite staterooms and suites that the Queen Mary 2 is so famous for. For those unfamiliar, the Queen Mary 2 is considered the world’s only true ocean liner still in active service, offering a unique blend of classic luxury and modern cruising. With elegant art deco design, grand staircases, formal evenings, and even a planetarium onboard, it’s easy to see why she remains a bucket-list experience for so many cruise lovers. She’s also the only ship to offer regular transatlantic crossings between Southampton and New York.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While onboard, Alison and Katie sampled some of the ship’s fine dining, caught a glimpse of the entertainment options, and got a real feel for the level of service Cunard is known for. It’s experiences like these that help us paint a vivid picture for anyone considering a cruise — whether it’s your first or your fiftieth.

And speaking of cruise news, Marella Cruises has just launched its summer 2027 programme, with several exciting updates for regular cruisers and newbies alike. One of the biggest highlights is the reintroduction of Albania to Marella’s itineraries for the first time in over five years. The Marella Discovery 2 will call at Sarandë, Albania and Syracuse, Italy as part of its new 'Ionian Shores' route. Meanwhile, Marella Explorer 2 will return to Malaga as its homeport — the first time in nearly a decade — with standout itineraries like 'Spirit of Spain' and 'Spanish Sights', including calls in Mahon, Menorca and Castellon. Cruising continues to be one of the most popular holiday types we see — and with ship visits, itinerary changes, and new destinations being added each year, it remains one of the most growing areas of travel.

And finally, a quick look back at last week across our branches:

It was a steady week for all three of our West Yorkshire agencies, with late bookings (departures within the next 12 weeks) making up 29% of our total new bookings. The top-selling destinations were Turkey, Tenerife, and cruises departing from Southampton — all strong choices for a mix of sun, value, and convenience.